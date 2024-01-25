Maui Surf Forecast for January 26, 2024

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-15 10-15 10-14 8-12 West Facing 5-7 5-7 3-5 3-5 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 08:13 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 03:33 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 10:03 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 02:34 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:12 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A medium-period WNW swell will continue to support advisory level surf along exposed north and west facing shores tonight, though this swell will gradually diminish Friday and Saturday. Therefore, a High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect until Friday morning. Another WNW swell will arrive Sunday and Monday, likely leading to HSA-level surf along many N and W facing shores, and may impact leeward Big Island as well. This swell may continue to build on Tuesday, pushing surf heights to High Surf Warning levels along exposed shores. This swell is expected to diminish next Wednesday and Thursday. Short-period choppy wind waves along S and W facing shores will ease as winds will be weaker through Friday, but will likely redevelop again over the weekend as SW winds increase again. East facing shores have minimal surf and a lack of wind waves throughout the forecast period.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.