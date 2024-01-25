Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 26, 2024

January 25, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Linda Fukunaga

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-15
10-15
10-14
8-12 




West Facing
5-7
5-7
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

                            south after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 08:13 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 03:33 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
North winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            southwest in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 10:03 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 02:34 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:12 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A medium-period WNW swell will continue to support advisory level surf along exposed north and west facing shores tonight, though this swell will gradually diminish Friday and Saturday. Therefore, a High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect until Friday morning. Another WNW swell will arrive Sunday and Monday, likely leading to HSA-level surf along many N and W facing shores, and may impact leeward Big Island as well. This swell may continue to build on Tuesday, pushing surf heights to High Surf Warning levels along exposed shores. This swell is expected to diminish next Wednesday and Thursday. Short-period choppy wind waves along S and W facing shores will ease as winds will be weaker through Friday, but will likely redevelop again over the weekend as SW winds increase again. East facing shores have minimal surf and a lack of wind waves throughout the forecast period. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments