Nēnē pair spotted along Uwapo Road in Kīhei, drivers reminded to proceed with caution

Nēnē along Uwapo Road in Kīhei, Maui. (1.25.24) PC: Chanel Guzman Nēnē along Uwapo Road in Kīhei, Maui. (1.25.24) PC: Chanel Guzman

A pair of nēnē were spotted along Uwapo Road in Kīhei, Maui behind Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice. Witnesses say the pair was observed trying to cross the road this morning.

Nēnē are federally protected and listed as an endangered species in Hawai‘i. They are also protected under Hawai‘i laws. Fifty years ago the species was on the brink of extinction, completely absent from Maui and with fewer than 30 geese in the wild statewide, according previous reports released by the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Successful conservation and recovery efforts, including habitat restoration and protections from the Endangered Species Act, led to their reintroduction on Maui and a rebounded population of more than 3,000 nēnē statewide, DLNR reported during similar incidents last season.

“During nesting season in the winter, the geese look for easy food resources and explore new areas. They are strong flyers but cannot launch straight up to avoid cars. So drivers are reminded to slow down and watch the bird’s movements when they appear near a road or highway,” according to previous reports.

If you accidentally injure wildlife, please report it. Prompt information helps protect these animals. If you see resource damage or violations, call DOCARE at 808-643-DLNR (3567) or report it via the DLNRTip app.