Maui police identify 100th wildfire disaster victim

Lydia Coloma, 70

Maui police today confirmed the identity of Lydia Coloma, 70, of Lahaina as a victim of the Aug. 8, 2023 wildfire in West Maui. Coloma was previously on a list of unaccounted for individuals, which has now dropped to three people. The latest confirmation completes the public identification process for the 100 known fatalities from the Lahaina fire.

“Our hearts go out to the families, friends and community affected by this devastating event,” Maui police said in a press release update. “We will continue to work closely with the families to ensure they are updated and supported throughout this process.”

There are still three people on the Maui Police Department’s latest “credible list” of unaccounted individuals following the fire. They are: Paul Kasprysycki, Robert H. Owens and Elmer Lee Stevens.

Robert H. Owens (left), Elmer Lee Stevens (middle) and Paul Kasprysycki (right).

MPD will only report on individuals who have had an MPD missing person report filed.

If you believe an individual is still unaccounted for and their name is not included on the credible list of names, contact the MPD at 808-244-6400 or email [email protected] to file a missing person report.

to file a missing person report. If you are an immediate family member (parent, sibling or child) of an individual you believe is still unaccounted for, live on Maui, and want to provide a DNA sample to assist with the identification process, please call 808-270-7771.

If you live outside of Maui, please contact the FBI at 808-566-4300 or go to www.fbi.gov/MauiFires to receive instructions on how to provide your DNA in this effort.

Previously announced victims of the Maui wildfire disaster:

Sharlene Rabang, 78, of Lahaina

Lee Rogo, 76, of Lahaina

Michael Misaka, 61, of Lahaina

Leslie Smith, 80, Lahaina

Dale Richter, 66, Lahaina

Jeannie Eliason, 57, Lahaina

Michael Mahnensmith, 80, of Lahaina

Laurie Allen, 65, of Lahaina

Franklin Trejos, 68, of Lahaina

Allen John Constantino, 25, of Lahaina

Felimon Quijano, 61, of Lahaina

Luz Bernabe, 64, of Lahaina

Joel Villegas, 55, of Lahaina

Adela Villegas, 53, of Lahaina

Angelica Baclig, 31, of Lahaina

Junmark Quijano, 30, of Lahaina

Matsuyuki Osato, 83, of Lahaina

Michael Morinho, 61, of Lahaina

Ediomede Pavian Castillo, 35, of Lahaina

Alfred Rawlings, 84, of Lahaina

Maria Victoria Recolizado, 51, of Lahaina

Justin Recolizado, 11, of Lahaina

Terri Thomas, 62, of Lahaina

Kirk Carter, 44, of Lahaina

James Smith, 79, of Lahaina

Revelina Tomboc, 81, of Lahaina

Morris Kaita, 74, of Lahaina

Richard Kam, 88, of Lahaina

Linda Vaikeli, 69, of Lahaina

Rex Cole, 64, of Lahaina

Janet St. Clair, 75, Lahaina

Douglas Matsuda-Boucher, 65, Lahaina

Carole Hartley, 60, Lahaina

Michael Gordon, 68, Lahaina

Marilou Dias, 60, of Lahaina

June Anbe, 78, of Lahaina

Keyiro Fuentes, 14, of Lahaina

Maurice Buen, 79, of Lahaina

Buddy Carter, 85, of Lahaina

Bibiana “Bhing” Lutrania, 58, of Lahaina

Glenn Yoshino, 75, of Lahaina

Rafael Imperial, 63, of Lahaina

Floyd St Clair, 75, of Lahaina

Leticia Constantino, 56, of Lahaina

Louise Abihai, 97, of Lahaina

Nicholas Turbin, 71, of Lahaina

Anthony “Tony” Simpson, 43, of Lahaina

Glenda Yabes, 48, of Lahaina

John “Thumper” McCarthy, 74, of Lahaina

Tim Nakamoto, 69, of Lahaina

Leroy Wagner, 69, of Lahaina

Joseph Lara, 86, of Lahaina

Gwendolyn Puou, 83, of Lahaina

Edward Sato, 76, of Lahaina

Eugene Recolizado, 50, of Lahaina

Mark Kaminsky, 59, of Lahaina

David Nuesca Jr., 59, of Lahaina

Poomaikai Losano, 28, of Lahaina

Carolyn Ono, 73, of Lahaina

Pablo Pagdilao III, 75, Lahaina

Coleen Jones, 59, Lahaina

Roxanne Ibara-Hinau, 68, Lahaina

Rogelio Mabalot, 68, Lahaina

George Hall III, 67, Kahului

Todd Nakamura, 61, Lahaina

Bernard Portabes, 75, Lahaina

Tony Takafua, 7, Lahaina

Salote Tone, 39, Lahaina

Faaoso Tone, 70, Lahaina

Maluifonua Tone, 73, Lahaina

Bette Jo Dyckman, 73, Lahaina

Rebecca Rans, 57, Lahaina

Tau Ponali, 66, Lahaina

Valerie Kauffman, 78, Lahaina

Salvador Coloma, 77, Lahaina

Carlo Tobias, 54, Lahaina

Albert Kitaguchi, 62, of Lahaina

Lynn Manibog, 74, Lahaina

Clyde Wakida, 74, Lahaina

Todd Yamafuji, 68, Lahaina

Antonia Molina, 64, Lahaina

Freeman Tam Lung, 80, Lahaina

Theresa Cook, 72, California

Joseph Schilling, 67, Lahaina

Narciso Baylosis Jr., 67, Lahaina

Vanessa Baylosis, 67, Lahaina

Douglas Gloege, 59, Lahaina

Juan Deleon, 45, Lahaina

Conchita Sagudang, 75, Lahaina

Danilo Sagudang, 55, Lahaina

Rodolfo Rocutan, 76, Lahaina

Jonathan Somaoang, 76, Lahaina

Angelita Vasquez, 88, Lahaina

Donna Gomes, 71, Lahaina

Melva Benjamin, 71, Lahaina

Virginia Dofa, 90, Lahaina

Alfredo Galinato, 79, Lahaina

Robert Dyckman, 74, Lahaina

Buddy Jantoc, 79, Lahaina