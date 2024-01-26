Maui police identify 100th wildfire disaster victim
Maui police today confirmed the identity of Lydia Coloma, 70, of Lahaina as a victim of the Aug. 8, 2023 wildfire in West Maui. Coloma was previously on a list of unaccounted for individuals, which has now dropped to three people. The latest confirmation completes the public identification process for the 100 known fatalities from the Lahaina fire.
“Our hearts go out to the families, friends and community affected by this devastating event,” Maui police said in a press release update. “We will continue to work closely with the families to ensure they are updated and supported throughout this process.”
There are still three people on the Maui Police Department’s latest “credible list” of unaccounted individuals following the fire. They are: Paul Kasprysycki, Robert H. Owens and Elmer Lee Stevens.
MPD will only report on individuals who have had an MPD missing person report filed.
- If you believe an individual is still unaccounted for and their name is not included on the credible list of names, contact the MPD at 808-244-6400 or email [email protected] to file a missing person report.
- If you are an immediate family member (parent, sibling or child) of an individual you believe is still unaccounted for, live on Maui, and want to provide a DNA sample to assist with the identification process, please call 808-270-7771.
- If you live outside of Maui, please contact the FBI at 808-566-4300 or go to www.fbi.gov/MauiFires to receive instructions on how to provide your DNA in this effort.
Previously announced victims of the Maui wildfire disaster:
- Sharlene Rabang, 78, of Lahaina
- Lee Rogo, 76, of Lahaina
- Michael Misaka, 61, of Lahaina
- Leslie Smith, 80, Lahaina
- Dale Richter, 66, Lahaina
- Jeannie Eliason, 57, Lahaina
- Michael Mahnensmith, 80, of Lahaina
- Laurie Allen, 65, of Lahaina
- Franklin Trejos, 68, of Lahaina
- Allen John Constantino, 25, of Lahaina
- Felimon Quijano, 61, of Lahaina
- Luz Bernabe, 64, of Lahaina
- Joel Villegas, 55, of Lahaina
- Adela Villegas, 53, of Lahaina
- Angelica Baclig, 31, of Lahaina
- Junmark Quijano, 30, of Lahaina
- Matsuyuki Osato, 83, of Lahaina
- Michael Morinho, 61, of Lahaina
- Ediomede Pavian Castillo, 35, of Lahaina
- Alfred Rawlings, 84, of Lahaina
- Maria Victoria Recolizado, 51, of Lahaina
- Justin Recolizado, 11, of Lahaina
- Terri Thomas, 62, of Lahaina
- Kirk Carter, 44, of Lahaina
- James Smith, 79, of Lahaina
- Revelina Tomboc, 81, of Lahaina
- Morris Kaita, 74, of Lahaina
- Richard Kam, 88, of Lahaina
- Linda Vaikeli, 69, of Lahaina
- Rex Cole, 64, of Lahaina
- Janet St. Clair, 75, Lahaina
- Douglas Matsuda-Boucher, 65, Lahaina
- Carole Hartley, 60, Lahaina
- Michael Gordon, 68, Lahaina
- Marilou Dias, 60, of Lahaina
- June Anbe, 78, of Lahaina
- Keyiro Fuentes, 14, of Lahaina
- Maurice Buen, 79, of Lahaina
- Buddy Carter, 85, of Lahaina
- Bibiana “Bhing” Lutrania, 58, of Lahaina
- Glenn Yoshino, 75, of Lahaina
- Rafael Imperial, 63, of Lahaina
- Floyd St Clair, 75, of Lahaina
- Leticia Constantino, 56, of Lahaina
- Louise Abihai, 97, of Lahaina
- Nicholas Turbin, 71, of Lahaina
- Anthony “Tony” Simpson, 43, of Lahaina
- Glenda Yabes, 48, of Lahaina
- John “Thumper” McCarthy, 74, of Lahaina
- Tim Nakamoto, 69, of Lahaina
- Leroy Wagner, 69, of Lahaina
- Joseph Lara, 86, of Lahaina
- Gwendolyn Puou, 83, of Lahaina
- Edward Sato, 76, of Lahaina
- Eugene Recolizado, 50, of Lahaina
- Mark Kaminsky, 59, of Lahaina
- David Nuesca Jr., 59, of Lahaina
- Poomaikai Losano, 28, of Lahaina
- Carolyn Ono, 73, of Lahaina
- Pablo Pagdilao III, 75, Lahaina
- Coleen Jones, 59, Lahaina
- Roxanne Ibara-Hinau, 68, Lahaina
- Rogelio Mabalot, 68, Lahaina
- George Hall III, 67, Kahului
- Todd Nakamura, 61, Lahaina
- Bernard Portabes, 75, Lahaina
- Tony Takafua, 7, Lahaina
- Salote Tone, 39, Lahaina
- Faaoso Tone, 70, Lahaina
- Maluifonua Tone, 73, Lahaina
- Bette Jo Dyckman, 73, Lahaina
- Rebecca Rans, 57, Lahaina
- Tau Ponali, 66, Lahaina
- Valerie Kauffman, 78, Lahaina
- Salvador Coloma, 77, Lahaina
- Carlo Tobias, 54, Lahaina
- Albert Kitaguchi, 62, of Lahaina
- Lynn Manibog, 74, Lahaina
- Clyde Wakida, 74, Lahaina
- Todd Yamafuji, 68, Lahaina
- Antonia Molina, 64, Lahaina
- Freeman Tam Lung, 80, Lahaina
- Theresa Cook, 72, California
- Joseph Schilling, 67, Lahaina
- Narciso Baylosis Jr., 67, Lahaina
- Vanessa Baylosis, 67, Lahaina
- Douglas Gloege, 59, Lahaina
- Juan Deleon, 45, Lahaina
- Conchita Sagudang, 75, Lahaina
- Danilo Sagudang, 55, Lahaina
- Rodolfo Rocutan, 76, Lahaina
- Jonathan Somaoang, 76, Lahaina
- Angelita Vasquez, 88, Lahaina
- Donna Gomes, 71, Lahaina
- Melva Benjamin, 71, Lahaina
- Virginia Dofa, 90, Lahaina
- Alfredo Galinato, 79, Lahaina
- Robert Dyckman, 74, Lahaina
- Buddy Jantoc, 79, Lahaina