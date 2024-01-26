UH announces $120M undersea cable to expand high-speed internet in Hawaiʻi

Hawaiian Islands Fiber Link. PC: University of Hawaiʻi

The University of Hawaiʻi and Ocean Networks, Inc. announced a $120 million, public-private partnership to construct a submarine optical fiber cable system that is aimed at connecting the Hawaiian Islands and improving and expanding high-speed broadband internet throughout the state.

The project, the Hawaiian Islands Fiber Link, is a key component of Connect Kākou, the state’s broadband initiative, a top priority of the Governor Josh Green administration. Under the direction of Lt. Governor Sylvia Luke, Connect Kākou will ensure that people from all walks of life have reliable and affordable access to high-speed internet.

“This inter-island cable system will leverage the once-in-a-generation federal investment for technological infrastructure and position our state for long-term economic growth,” said Gov. Green, M.D. “The resulting network will be open to all carriers and sufficiently robust to support all manner oftelecommunications carrier and enterprise traffic, including anticipated future high-capacity demands supporting healthcare, education, research, public service, commerce and government uses.”

“As the most isolated populated place on the planet, we face unique communications challenges and rely on submarine cables to stay connected,” said US Senator Brian Schatz, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “Improving our submarine cable infrastructure to ensure Hawai‘i remains connected to the world and everyone in the state can get reliable, high-speed internet has been a focus of mine, and the federal funding we secured last year and this new agreement will help make that a reality.”

Ocean Networks, Inc. is responsible for the supply, construction, operations and maintenance of the inter-island cable system. Partial funding will be provided through a federal grant, and the remaining funds will be secured by Ocean Networks, Inc. through private equity and secured debt. When it goes online, Hawaiian Islands Fiber Link will be able to process a high volume of data with minimal delay and will be the inter-island backbone of Connect Kākou, according to state officials.

“This is just one part of our plan to guarantee the state’s long-term internet connectivity,” said LG Luke in a news release. “Connect Kākou has over $500 million in federal grants, state funds, and private matching funds available as we work towards connecting the unconnected and make sure everyone has access to reliable, affordable, high-speed internet.”

Hawaiian Islands Fiber Link will be a carrier-neutral, open-access system with landing sites on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi, Maui, Kauaʻi, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi that will improve Hawaiʻi inter-island and regional connectivity, according to state officials.

The system will have 24 fiber pairs with a design life of 25 years and is expected to be ready for service in late 2026. The project is being overseen by the UH System Office for Information Technology with support from the Research Corporation of the University of Hawaiʻi.

“We are very pleased to be partnering with Ocean Networks, Inc.,” said Garret Yoshimi, UH VP for Information Technology and CIO. “The Ocean Networks team has significant industry experience, specifically working here in Hawaiʻi. Itʻs an honor for UH to play an important role in connecting Hawaiʻi to the future.”

“We are delighted to collaborate with the UH and proud that Ocean Networks, Inc. has been selected to build and operate the new Hawaiian Islands Fiber Link submarine cable system,” said Cliff Miyake, VP Business Development of Ocean Networks, Inc. “The Hawaiian Islands Fiber Link system will provide critical improvement to the broadband infrastructure for the State of Hawaiʻi.”