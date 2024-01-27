Maui Surf Forecast for January 28, 2024

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 6-8 6-8 6-8 West Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 1-3 0-2 0-2 0-2

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Southwest winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.3 feet 03:10 PM HST. Low -0.2 feet 09:17 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 04:20 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds South winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 10:49 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 03:46 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:13 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A west-northwest swell is forecast to arrive Sunday and Monday, with surf building to advisory levels along exposed north and west facing shores Sunday night and Monday. The westerly component to the swell will likely bring advisory level surf to west facing shores of the Big Island as well. A reinforcing west-northwest swell is then forecast to build surf to warning levels along exposed north and west facing shores, including the Big Island, Tuesday. This swell is expected to slowly and steadily decline Wednesday through late next week. While the west-northwest swell declines, a moderate north swell is forecast to build Wednesday and hold through late next week.

Surf along east and south facing shores will remain small throughout the next several days, with the exception of areas exposed to the west wrap. Short-period choppy wind waves can also be expected through Tuesday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.