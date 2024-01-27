Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 28, 2024

January 27, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Chris Archer / ArcherShoots










Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
6-8
6-8
6-8 




West Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
1-3
0-2
0-2
0-2 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Southwest winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.3 feet 03:10 PM HST.




Low -0.2 feet 09:17 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 04:20 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
South winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 10:49 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 03:46 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:13 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A west-northwest swell is forecast to arrive Sunday and Monday, with surf building to advisory levels along exposed north and west facing shores Sunday night and Monday. The westerly component to the swell will likely bring advisory level surf to west facing shores of the Big Island as well. A reinforcing west-northwest swell is then forecast to build surf to warning levels along exposed north and west facing shores, including the Big Island, Tuesday. This swell is expected to slowly and steadily decline Wednesday through late next week. While the west-northwest swell declines, a moderate north swell is forecast to build Wednesday and hold through late next week. 


Surf along east and south facing shores will remain small throughout the next several days, with the exception of areas exposed to the west wrap. Short-period choppy wind waves can also be expected through Tuesday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
