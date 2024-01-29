Maui Surf Forecast for January 30, 2024

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 8-12 8-12 10-15 14-18 West Facing 3-5 3-5 4-6 5-7 South Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 2-4 East Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds South winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.3 feet 04:26 PM HST. Low 0.2 feet 10:15 PM HST. High 2.0 feet 04:56 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southwest winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 11:36 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 05:12 PM HST. Sunrise 7:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:14 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Advisory-level surf associated with a WNW swell will continue along north and west facing shores of the western islands in addition to west facing shores of Lanai and the Big Island this evening. A reinforcing, larger WNW swell arriving tonight into Tuesday will increase surf to well above advisory levels Tuesday, including along north facing shores of Maui as well. Surf from this swell will peak near warning levels Tuesday night and then gradually decline Wednesday and Thursday. A large north-northeast swell is possible later in the week, which could lead to rising surf for exposed north and east facing shores. A moderate northwest swell is possible by the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will remain rough into tonight, then ease Tuesday through midweek.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.