Maui’s Martin gets new post as Public Affairs Director; Abraham to lead Communications and Government Affairs

Mahina Martin (left), Director of Public Affairs, and Laksmi Abraham (right) Director of Communications and Government Affairs. PC: County of Maui

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen announced today that Mahina Martin, his Chief of Communications and Public Affairs, will take on a new role as Director of Public Affairs. He also appointed his legislative liaison and executive assistant, Laksmi Abraham, as Director of Communications and Government Affairs.

The changes take effect Feb. 1, 2024.

Bissen said these past several months have brought to the forefront a greater need and opportunity to work closer with the communities that comprise Maui County.

“As we intensify our focus on recovery and rebuild efforts for Lahaina Town, it will also be important to remain connected and engaged with all our communities on Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi,” said Bissen.

Bissen said Martin has helped to steer the administration’s inaugural year that he said was marked by a number of complex public issues and unprecedented natural disasters. “Her decades-long commitment to community well-being and her leadership in the public and private sectors will be valuable as we navigate forward, bringing together the combined strength of community and government,” he said.

Abraham’s shift from legislative liaison and executive assistant to Communications and Government Affairs Director comes with accolades for her experience in government, private and public organizations. “Laks will continue to be an exceptional contributor to our team,” said Bissen. “Her commitment to excellence and strong leadership are key factors in her selection and I look forward to working with her in her new role.”

Abraham is a graduate of Maui High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from San Francisco State University. She is a Weinberg Fellow and was named Maui Nonprofit Executive Director of the Year in 2015 by the Maui Nonprofit Director’s Association.

Following 18 successful years as President and Chief Professional Officer for Maui United Way, Abraham served as the Community Program Manager for the Blue Zones Project-Central Maui before joining the County of Maui’s Office of Council Services as a legislative analyst in 2020. In 2023, Mayor Bissen appointed her to serve as his legislative liaison to oversee communication and coordination with federal, state and county elected officials and policy makers.