Bayer donates $50,000 for Maui disaster recovery

Bayer’s Kai Pelayo and Hayde Sim present Theo Morrison (center) of the Lahaina Restoration Foundation with a $20,000 donation. The contribution will support the nonprofit’s plans to create a new Community Museum at the Lahaina Cannery Mall showcasing Lahaina’s history. PC: Bayer Hawaii

Bayer Hawaii has donated $50,000 for wildfire disaster recovery to three Maui nonprofits—$20,000 for the Lahaina Restoration Foundation and $15,000 each for Maui Economic Opportunity and Binhi At Ani.

The donation is part of a larger commitment in cash and essential healthcare products made by Bayer in August to assist with immediate disaster relief and sustained support for recovery and rebuilding on Maui.

The gift to the Lahaina Restoration Foundation will support the nonprofit’s plans to create a new Community Museum at the Lahaina Cannery Mall. The museum will showcase eras of Lahaina’s history, from pre-contact through recent momentous events. Designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1962, the Lahaina Historic District included more than a dozen landmarks and historical structures cared for by the Lahaina Restoration Foundation. Multiple important sites were badly damaged by the devastating Aug. 8 wildfire.

Maui Economic Opportunity received a $15,000 donation from Bayer Hawaii for wildfire disaster relief. PC: Bayer Hawaii

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

MEO assists families and individuals throughout the County including programs to support workers displaced by the wildfires, families with dependent children, residents in need of housing, youth and senior citizens.

Bayer Hawaii contributed $15,000 to Binhi At Ani for its emergency support program for residents who lost their homes, businesses or loved ones in the Lahaina wildfire. PC: Bayer Hawaii

Binhi At Ani is a nonprofit that provides charitable and educational programs in the community, including scholarships for students and a free meal program for elderly residents on fixed incomes. The organization launched a wildfire emergency support program for residents who lost their principal residence, business and/or an immediate family member.

Previously, Bayer had also gifted $150,000 to the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Program, $50,000 to the Maui Food Bank, and healthcare products valued at approximately $230,000 to Direct Relief, an organization working with 19 Hawaii healthcare partners to deliver immediate medical aid to those in need.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We know Maui is facing a long road to recovery, and it’s going to take a lot of people and a lot of help from many places to get there,” said Kai Pelayo, community affairs manager for Bayer on Maui and a resident of Lahaina. “Our company has more than 50 years of roots on this island. We live here. We work here, and we feel it’s important to do our part to continue supporting our community.”

For more information about Bayer in Hawaiʻi, visit hawaii.bayer.us.