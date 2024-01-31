Live Webcam: Increased earthquake activity and ground deformation at Kīlauea volcano

Increased earthquake activity and inflationary ground deformation at Kīlauea’s summit began occurring during the early morning hours of Jan. 31, 2024, indicating movement of magma in the subsurface, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. Scientists with the HVO issued an activity notice, but noted that Kīlauea volcano is not erupting.

Live webcam footage is posted below:

Live webcam footage at Kīlauea Volcano, Hawaii (Halemaʻumaʻu crater). VC: USGS

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory raised the volcano alert level/aviation color code for Kīlauea from ADVISORY/YELLOW to WATCH/ORANGE due to this activity.

“At this time, it is not possible to say with certainty if this activity will lead to an eruption; the activity may remain below ground. However, an eruption in Kīlauea’s summit region, within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park and away from infrastructure, is one potential outcome,” according to the HVO notice.

“Patterns of earthquake activity and ground deformation are concentrated south of the caldera region. Any new eruptive activity could occur in or near Halemaʻumaʻu crater or the region south of Kīlauea caldera, within the closed area of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park,” the HVO reports.

The most recent eruptive activity took place from Sept. 10-16, 2023, within Kīlauea summit caldera and Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

Kīlauea summit (9.17.23). View of Kīlauea summit looking from the old Jaggar Museum near Uēkahuna Overlook towards the southeast. USGS photo by J.M. Chang.

HVO is in communication with Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park as this situation evolves, and scientists note that the activity is confined entirely within the park.

