Kaiser Permanente to open temporary West Maui clinic in Kāʻanapali as early as mid-March

A rendering shows an artist’s conception of a new Kaiser Permanente temporary West Maui clinic, which could open as early as mid-March on the grounds of the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort in Kāʻanapali. PC: Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente forecasts an opening as early as mid-March for a temporary West Maui clinic at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort in Kāʻanapali. The clinic will offer adult, pediatric, obstetrics and gynecology, behavioral health and optical/optometry services, as well as an on-site pharmacy and lab area.

The temporary clinic will be located three miles north of Kaiser Permenante’s former Lahaina Clinic, which was destroyed in the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires. In the aftermath of the disaster, Kaiser Permanente has been providing West Maui patient services from two mobile health vehicles at the Royal Lahaina Resort. The mobile health vehicles will remain open to the public on weekdays until the temporary West Maui clinic opens.

“We’re deeply grateful for the Royal Lahaina Resort’s hospitality and partnership over the past five months,” said Greg Christian, Hawaiʻi Market president, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals. “It’s so important to Kaiser Permanente to deliver comprehensive and compassionate care to our Maui ʻohana as they continue to recover and heal, and we couldn’t have done this without the support of General Manager Stephen Hinck and his team. After all that families have gone through these past few months, it’s our mission to support them every step of the way and give them the care and resources they need.”

The former Lahaina Clinic holds special meaning in Kaiser Permanente’s history in Hawaiʻi. In 1969, Lahaina became the first Neighbor Island location established by the organization outside of Oʻahu. It has served and provided care for several generations of Maui families across the Valley Isle.

“For more than 50 years, our Lahaina Clinic staff have had the privilege of taking care of families on the west side of Maui,” said Dr. John Yang, president and medical director, Hawaiʻi Permanente Medical Group. “We understand that access to medical care is an important factor in strengthening the community. It was our priority to create a longer-term fixed presence where members can go to receive high-quality care in a comfortable, healing environment.”

Kaiser Permanente members can receive care at Valley Isle facilities located at the Maui Lani Medical Office, Maui Lani Elua Clinic, Wailuku Medical Office and Kīhei Clinic. Members can also access urgent care services at our Maui Lani Medical Office at 55 Maui Lani Parkway (Wailuku), 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and weekends and most holidays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, visit kp.org or call 1-833-833-3333 (TTY: 711).