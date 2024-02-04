Faith leaders to join in fellowship six months after Lahaina fire, Feb. 8

In observance of the six-month mark after the Lahaina Fire on Aug. 8, 2023, the County of Maui will host a community gathering on Thursday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m. at the Lahaina Civic Center Amphitheater.

The gathering will offer a time for community members to honor lost loved ones and come together in prayer for comfort, healing and hope. Faith leaders from different Lahaina churches will offer prayers as part of the gathering.

Refreshments will be provided. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a mat or beach chair for amphitheater seating; seating for kūpuna will be provided.

Note: Out of respect for the occasion, the County has announced this is not a media event.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD