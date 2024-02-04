Seniors may apply by Feb. 23 deadline for HMSA Kaimana Scholarships

Recipients of last year’s HMSA Kaimana Awards & Scholarship Program. PC: HMSA

Students graduating in 2024 from public, private, or independent high schools in Hawaiʻi can apply for monetary scholarships as part of the 19th year of the Hawaiʻi Medical Service Association Kaimana Awards & Scholarship Program.

The HMSA Kaimana Awards & Scholarship Program honors Hawaiʻi high school seniors and high schools for excellence in academics, athletics, community service, healthy activities and sportsmanship. Up to 15 students will receive $5,000 scholarships each.

Applications are now available online and are open to graduating high school seniors. The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23.

Last year, two students from the Maui Interscholastic League were among the 15 college bound athletes across the state who were awarded scholarships from HMSA.

“It’s incredibly diverse, we have talent everywhere on all the different Islands from all the different leagues, public, private, rural, urban, and you know we can find the diamonds everywhere in that and we bring them here and we celebrate their accomplishments in community efforts, academics, sports, all the things that help you become a well-rounded adult,” said HMSA president and CEO Mark Mugiishi.

Applicants must submit a personal statement and essay about community and well-being, in addition to two letters of recommendation from school faculty, mentors or coaches.

To be eligible, applicants must graduate from a Hawaiʻi high school in 2024 with a 2.75 or higher GPA verified by a school transcript submitted by a school faculty member. Participation in at least one Hawaiʻi High School Athletic Association league-sanctioned sport during one or more of their high school years is required. Students must be involved in community service projects in addition to school activities.

The online scholarship application is available at hmsa.com/kaimana and sportshigh.com.