Lahaina Disaster Recovery Community Update meetings canceled for Feb. 7 and 14

February 6, 2024, 1:00 PM HST
During the Jan. 31 meeting at the Lahaina Civic Center, county leaders discussed the final disposal of fire ash and debris. The meetings will pick up again on Feb. 21, 2024.

The County of Maui Disaster Recovery Community Update meetings in Lahaina will resume Feb. 21, after being canceled this week to focus on a community gathering observing the six-month mark after the Lahaina fire.

The gathering at 6 p.m. Feb. 8, at the Lahaina Civic Center Amphitheater will offer a time for community members to honor lost loved ones and come together in prayer for comfort, healing and hope.

No Disaster Recovery Community Update meeting will be held on Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day. The weekly Disaster Recovery Community Update meetings will resume at 5:30 p.m., Feb. 21, at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Prior to the Feb. 21 meeting, the State Department of Health will offer lead screening and vaccinations at an event from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Lahaina Civic Center.

