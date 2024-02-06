Two opportunities to Talk Story with Council Member Yuki Lei Sugimura, Upcountry

PC: Maui Council Member Yuki Lei Sugimura

Maui County Council Member Yuki Lei Sugimura will hold two talk story sessions Upcountry this week. The first session takes place tonight (Feb. 6) at the Kula Elementary School cafeteria from 6 to 7 p.m. Sugimura will also hold her monthly Talk Story with Yuki Lei outreach program, Feb. 10, at the Upcountry Farmers Market from 7 to 11 a.m.

Sugimura invites the public to come and share their thoughts on County issues that matter to them. On Saturday, Rep. Kyle Yamashita will join Councilmember Sugimura and also be available to discuss State-related issues with the community.

“Evening meetings, both formal and informal, have proven to be a great opportunity to meet and hear from our community members,” said Sugimura, who is also the vice chair of the council. “I look forward to hearing from our community at Kula School and the Upcountry Farmers Market.”

The Upcountry Farmers Market is located at Kulamalu Town Center near Longs Drugs, Pukalani. “The UFM is a great outdoor venue for sharing concerns, giving feedback on local issues and supporting local small businesses,” said Sugimura.

Sugimura will be available to meet with the public to hear their concerns each month at the Upcountry Farmers Market. Future Talk Story dates and more information are available at MauiCounty.us/Sugimura.

Sugimura holds the council seat for the Upcountry residency area. She is the chair of the Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee.