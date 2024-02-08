Maui News

Free landscape training course begins Tuesday, spaces still available

February 8, 2024, 2:00 PM HST
A free landscaping training course will be held at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College and over Zoom starting Tuesday. (PC: University of Hawai‘i Maui College)

Sign-ups are still open for the free Hawaiʻi Landscaping Certification Prep Course, supported by scholarships through Good Jobs Hawaiʻi.

The course, delivered by the Landscape Industry Council of Hawaiʻi, is designed to prepare students to take the National Association of Landscape Professionals Certified Landscape Technician exam. It is created to help those in the industry advance their career in the landscape industry.

The six-week program begins on Tuesday, Feb. 13, and meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It is offered both in person at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College and online via Zoom. There will be two in-person, hands-on, field-day sessions.

The $4,010 tuition is covered by Good Jobs Hawaiʻi for up to 25 students per island.

Eligible participants must be a Hawaiʻi resident, a US citizen or permanent resident or COFA status. To register, use the link online via via the LICH website.

