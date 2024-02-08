Maui News

Kīhei, Wailea asked to conserve water for 24 hours due to water line break

February 8, 2024, 12:46 PM HST
* Updated February 8, 12:47 PM
Water Conservation Urged.

Visitors and residents of Kīhei and Wailea are asked to conserve water for the next 24 hours due to an 18-inch transmission line break near Kaiola Place in North Kīhei, according to a County of Maui Department of Water Supply announcement today.

The broken water line is causing a water outage from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today in North Kīhei and a road closure on Kaiola Place from Luluka Place to Ohukai Road.

For information on the county Department of Water Supply, visit www.mauicounty.gov/water.

