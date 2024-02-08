Kīhei, Wailea asked to conserve water for 24 hours due to water line break

Water Conservation Urged.

Visitors and residents of Kīhei and Wailea are asked to conserve water for the next 24 hours due to an 18-inch transmission line break near Kaiola Place in North Kīhei, according to a County of Maui Department of Water Supply announcement today.

The broken water line is causing a water outage from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today in North Kīhei and a road closure on Kaiola Place from Luluka Place to Ohukai Road.

For information on the county Department of Water Supply, visit www.mauicounty.gov/water.