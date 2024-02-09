Brown Water Advisory issued for Papalaua to Ukumehame and Kalepolepo Beach on Maui

Brown Water Advisories have been issued from Papalaua Beach Park to the north side of Ukumehame in West Maui, and in South Maui from the Kīhei Kai Oceanfront Condominiums to Kalepolepo Beach Park on Maui.

The State Department of Health Clean Water Branch reports that heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters.

The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff, “due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris.”

Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however if the water is brown, the public is advised to stay out.

