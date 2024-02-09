

























Catholic Charities Hawai‘i (CCH) on Thursday dedicated a new multi-purpose building for residents at its Kahului Lani senior affordable housing complex on Maui. The new structure, located at 65 School Street, encompasses 7,500-square feet across two floors, serving dual purposes as both CCH’s Maui offices and a community hub.

The upper floor hosts the CCH Maui office, where staff provide essential services and assistance to clients. The lower level is designed to cater to the needs of Kahului Lani senior residents, offering a space for various activities, CCH training and outreach, and community events. However, in response to the Maui wildfires, the lower floor has temporarily been repurposed as emergency office space.

The blessing was conducted by Msgr. Terrence Watanabe, Vicar of Maui and Lānaʻi.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

During the event, Catholic Charities Hawai‘i CEO and President Robert Van Tassell underscored the organization’s dedication to the Maui community. He took the opportunity to also unveil the organization’s next housing project on Maui: Hale Pilina, a 178-unit affordable housing complex at the former site of the Maui Swap Meet.

Planned for construction on a nearly five-acre lot at 150 South Pu‘unēnē Ave., the complex will consist of two three-story buildings and two four-story buildings, offering space and resources to support families in need of affordable housing options in Kahului.

Catholic Charities Hawai‘i CEO and President Robert Van Tassell (left) Department of Housing and Human Concerns, director Lori Tsuhako (right). Blessing of new Catholic Charities of Hawaiʻi Maui offices and multi-purpose building at its Kahului Lani senior housing complex. (2.8.24) PC: courtesy

“Hale Pilina represents a significant step forward in addressing the housing needs of Maui residents, which has become even more imperative in the wake of the wildfires,” said Van Tassell. “In light of this urgency, CCH remains steadfast in its commitment to collaborate with the state, county and private sectors to expand housing options and provide essential support to our Maui community members.”

Hale Pilina planned affordable housing project (rendering)

Hale Pilina planned affordable housing project (rendering)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Van Tassell said the Hale Pilina project is currently going through the governmental approval process.

Kahului Lani and the new Hale Pilina housing complexes are projects of CCH’s development arm, Catholic Charities Housing Development Corporation (CCHDC).

CCHDC partnered with GSF, LLC, to develop Kahului Lani. Mitsunaga Construction Inc. was the general contractor. Financing for the project was provided by the State Hawaiʻi Housing Finance & Development Corporation, Bank of Hawaiʻi, First Hawaiian Bank, Hawaiʻi Housing Finance LLC and CCHDC.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui County’s Department of Housing and Human Concerns was instrumental in fast-tracking the permitting process that expedited the construction of the senior housing facility. Hale Mahaolu is the property manager

Incorporated in 1999 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization operating as a subsidiary of Catholic Charities Hawai‘i, CCHDC owns, develops, and manages real estate properties with the intent to provide affordable housing for the elderly, special needs individuals and other socially or economically disadvantaged persons and families.