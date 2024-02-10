Residents remember lost loved ones, share in prayer 6 months after Lahaina fire

Prayer gathering, six months after August 2023 Lahaina fire. (2.8.24) PC: County of Maui



















More than 200 community members joined with faith leaders from 13 Lahaina churches to offer prayers during a gathering Thursday in observance of the six-month mark after the Lahaina fire.

Loved ones lost in the Aug. 8, 2023 fire were remembered in a video tribute at the start of the solemn event at the Lahaina Civic Center Amphitheater.

“In the season that we’re in, all control belongs to God, and that’s the way we’re going to get through what we’re going through,” said King’s Chapel Lahaina Pastor Kawi Keahi, who lost his home and church building in the fire. “God’s peace is available to us. You know what I’m thankful for – I’m still here, my family is still here, you’re still here.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Rev. Ai Hironaka of Lahaina Hongwanji, one of the three Buddhist churches lost in the fire, recalled how a store clerk from Foodland Lahaina recognized him when they encountered each other at a store in Central Maui, where he now lives.

“People from Lahaina meet in the other side of town, sharing the most heartfelt hug,” Rev. Hironaka said. “This hug after the fire is something really beautiful only to us. Even with the same experience, everyone handles it differently. Everyone is different and everyone is wonderful.”

Mayor Richard Bissen said the evening was dedicated to families who lost loved ones in the fire. “This is a night for our community to be together, to come together,” he said. “We have all changed so much since this has happened.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lahaina faith leaders who participated in the Feb. 8 event included:

Rev. Gensho Hara of Lahaina Jodo Mission

Rev. Takayuki Meguro of Lahaina Shingon Mission

Rev. Ai Hironaka of Lahaina Hongwanji

Pastor Steve Santos of Calvary Chapel Westside

Youth Director Zab Dominguez of Harvest Kumulani Chapel

Bishop Tausinga Hafoka of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Lahaina

Kahu Anela Rose of Waiola Church

Pastor Benny Mariano of the International Christian Fellowship Church of God

Deacon Chris Rubicon of Maria Lanakila Church

Pastor Erik Naylor of Lahaina Baptist Church

Pastor Kawi Keahi of King’s Chapel Lahaina

Elder John Brath of Lahaina Seventh-day Adventist Church

Rev. Larry Elies of Lahaina Christian Fellowship, now Citizen Church Maui

Anyone needing more information or support for mental health can find services at no cost at www.MauiRecovers.org/mentalhealth.