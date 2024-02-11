‘SOLE Defined Live’ – a dynamic fusion of music and movement – premieres on Maui March 7

SOLE Defined Live – a company of six dancers in a lively fusion of music, movement, and imagination that showcases African-American percussive dance forms rooted in the African Diaspora – makes its Maui premier at Castle Theater on March 7.

The show is performed by an arts organization based in the Maryland/Washington metro area that specializes in percussive dance, tap dance, body percussion and sand dance.

In SOLE Defined Live, the dancers use their bodies as an instrument to create evening length sensory-driven performances comprising audience participation, integrated media, technology, instrumentation and storytelling.

Founders Ryan K. Johnson and Quynn Johnson merged their expertise in education, performance, social justice and community engagement to advance the legacy and techniques of African Diasporic percussive dance practices.

The work was commissioned by The John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts and premiered at Jacob’s Pillow in 2023. This work includes an excerpt of Rhythm Is Our Business, honoring the legacy of African American women in tap.

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center will be a collecting non-perishable donations the night of the show for the Maui Food Bank for those impacted by the wildfires. Donation bins will be located near the MACC’s main entry gates.

Tickets are $25, $40, $50 plus applicable fees and are on sale online only at MauiArts.org.