Artist interview: Earth to Sky sculpture exhibit now open at Imua Discovery Garden in Wailuku

Video/Edit: Bob McIntyre

Imua Discovery Garden hosts an outdoor sculpture exhibit, the largest of its kind in Maui County, aimed at raising crucial funds for the nonprofit organization while fostering a deeper appreciation for outdoor art and bolstering support for the Wailuku Arts District.

Earth to Sky at the Will Smith Imua Discovery Garden is an immersive outdoor sculpture experience now on display. Positioned throughout the historic 6-acre Wailuku property, this temporary installation of 20+ works in bronze and steel spanning up to 30-feet in height is currently on view for calendar year 2024.

Imua Family Services, known for its commitment to early childhood development, therapeutic services and educational programs, has collaborated with renowned artist Steve Tobin to create the awe-inspiring sculpture exhibit that has transformed Imua Discovery Garden into an outdoor art gallery.































Pacific Media Group Chief Operating Officer and Director of Airport and Digital Operations, Jack Dugan interviewed Tobin about the exhibit, which features pieces from several series – including modernist Steelroots, unearthed Bronze Roots, stainless steel Clouds, and bronze and steel Nests. All pieces dramatically capture the unseen power of the natural world while celebrating the importance of the systems that give life to the Garden’s tropical, subtropical and arid collections.

The sculpture exhibit is not only a celebration of creativity but also serves a vital purpose. All proceeds generated from this event directly contribute to Imua Family Services’ mission of providing support and resources to children with developmental challenges and their families. With the support of partners such as PASHA Hawaiʻi, which sponsored the shipping of the sculptures to and from Maui, Imua Family Services is able to ensure its continued success in delivering essential services.

To purchase tickets go to: https://imuafamily.ticketspice.com/earth-to-sky



















The Imua Discovery Garden is located at 2471 Main Street in Wailuku. The exhibit is open on the following days and times:

Sundays 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Mondays (closed)

Tuesdays 1-5 p.m.

Wednesdays 1-5 p.m.

Thursdays 1-5 p.m.

Fridays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturdays 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Exhibit Info Page: https://discoverimua.com/earth-to-sky/