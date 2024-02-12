Maui County Finance Director, Scott Teruya on administrative leave with pay

Scott Teruya, County of Maui Director of Finance. PC: County of Maui

Maui Department of Finance Director, Scott Teruya was placed on administrative leave with pay on Feb. 2, 2024, county officials confirmed.

In an email communication to Maui Now, County Communications & Government Affairs Director Laksmi Abraham said Deputy Director Steve Tesoro will serve as Acting Director.

County officials could not provide details on the reason behind the action. “Since this is a personnel matter, no further details are available,” said Abraham.

Teruya served as Finance Director for the County of Maui since 2019, following 11 years as the county Real Property Tax Administrator.

The department is responsible for the overall financial administration of County departments.

According to earlier reports, the Department of Finance’s gross assessments of approximately $59 billion generates over $430 million from real property taxes. In 2021, the department began collecting Transient Accommodation Taxes and anticipated the collection of approximately $60 million in fiscal year 2023. Together, they account for approximately 83% of the County’s general fund and 46% of the County budget, according to earlier reports.

Teruya received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from the University of Hawaiʻi and has been a Certified Residential Appraiser in the State of Hawaiʻi since 1997. He earned an Assessment Administration Specialist designation from the International Association of Assessing Officers and helped to establish a Hawaiʻi Chapter of the IAAO.

In June 2023, Teruya was appointed to a national exploratory committee on artificial intelligence established by the National Association of Counties.