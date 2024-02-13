Demonstrators rally for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

Dozens of people turned out for a Maui Palestine rally on Saturday in Kahului. PC: Courtesy

Dozens of members of the Maui for Palestine group turned out Saturday along East Kaʻahumanu Avenue in Kahului to rally for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. And, today, US Sen. Brian Schatz announced the US Senate’s passage of the National Security Act, which includes humanitarian aid for Gaza and US support for the Ukraine.

Demonstrators wore traditional scarfs and waved the Palestinian flag. They posted signs with messages like “Stop the genocide” and “Every life is sacred: Ceasefire.”

Laila P., a public school teacher on Maui for the past 20 years said she was horrified and heartbroken by what has transpired in Gaza. “My mom is from Palestine. As a mother and teacher, to me there is absolutely no justification for the number of children who have been killed. This is not a war against Hamas but an assault on the Palestinian people.”

Israel maintains that it has defended itself following the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks of Hamas gunmen who stormed across Gaza’s border into Israel. They killed more than 1,200 men, women and children, including 364 young people at a music festival. Thousands have died in Palestinian territory in Israel’s air strikes and ground assaults. Hamas has also fired thousands of rockets into Israel.

US Sen. Brian Schatz released a statement today on Senate action on the National Security Act, which includes humanitarian aid for Gaza and US support for the Ukraine. PC: Official headshot

Meanwhile, US Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaiʻi, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released a statement today after the Senate voted to pass the National Security Act. The measure provides humanitarian aid for Gaza and support for the Ukraine.

“Today, the Senate made good on the United States’ obligations as the leader of the free world to stand with our allies and partners and defend democracy,” Schatz said. “By passing the National Security Act, we’re sending a message to the world that we remain the indispensable nation. This funding could not come at a more critical time for Ukraine, which is fighting for its very survival against Putin’s unrelenting assault; Israel which is defending itself against Hamas’ terrorism; and the millions of Gazans who are suffering daily and are in desperate need of humanitarian aid. The House needs to come together on a bipartisan basis and pass this bill as quickly as possible. This aid cannot wait.”

The Maui for Palestine group said the number of children killed in the bombardments on Gaza is particularly alarming, with some sources estimating the number at almost 14,000.

“Seeing videos of moms crying over their starving, injured and dead babies breaks my heart,” said Kelsey M., mother of two small children. “I can’t imagine being a mom in Gaza – my family forcibly displaced, denied food, clean water, and medicine, and under constant reckless bombing. . . I’m so grateful to have found this Maui community of people who value human life and take action to protect it. We belong to each other.”

Critics of pro-Palestine protests have suggested that criticism of Israel is equal to hatred of Jewish people. “On the contrary,” said Jessica N., another group organizer, “the point is that we stand against hate of all people, and that includes both Palestinians and Jews. Violent acts like the genocide and ethnic cleansing we are witnessing in Gaza make everyone unsafe, and if we don’t stand up to them we all lose our humanity.

For more information on Maui for Palestine, find them on Instagram @mauiforpalestine