Work underway on temporary traffic signals at intersection of Keawe and Kupuohi in Lahaina

Keawe Street. File PC: DLNR

County of Maui Department of Public Works crews began signing and striping work at the intersection of Keawe and Kupuohi streets in Lahaina on Tuesday morning, as part of a project to prepare the intersection for temporary traffic signals.

Ongoing efforts include the installation of traffic delineators and additional striping, scheduled to be completed by Wednesday morning, Feb. 14, before the heavy morning traffic begins.

Work will continue until the temporary traffic signals are installed, with completion expected in mid-March. Most of the work will be done in the early morning before rush-hour traffic, but there may be intermittent traffic disruptions.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The placement of temporary traffic signals at the intersection is crucial to enhancing safety and facilitating smoother traffic flow, particularly along Keawe Street, amidst heightened traffic, said Jordan Molina, Director of the County of Maui Department of Public Works.

“The traffic signals will not only help Kupuohi Street but also affect traffic on Keawe Street by creating gaps in the traffic flow that can help facilitate traffic movement out of the Lahaina Gateway Center and Walgreens area,” Director Molina said. “The County of Maui appreciates the understanding and cooperation of residents and commuters during this period of construction as we work toward enhancing safety and efficiency on our roadways.”