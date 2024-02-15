$53M Maui Airport Industrial Center breaks ground, opening set for 2025

Maui Airport Industrial Center site plan. (1.16.24) PC: R.D. Olson Development.

R.D. Olson Development held a groundbreaking recently of the Maui Airport Industrial Center project, located on a 6.3 acre parcel in Kahului near Costco at 250 Lauo Loop.

The Class-A industrial and logistics facility is strategically located off of Haleakalā Highway and Mayor Elmer F. Carvalho Way—adjacent to the Kahului Airport and Cargo Terminals, and less than 1.5 miles from Kahului Harbor.

Brokers with the CBRE real estate firm say the facility has the ability to accommodate a range of users, from warehousing to logistics, light manufacturing, cold storage and office space. It can accommodate up to 136,000 divisible square feet with potential unit size options ranging from 6,800 square feet up to 118,000 square feet.



















Project amenities include:

An interior clearance height of 32 feet, 15 dock-high loading docks, and six grade-level loading docks.

A large solar panel array

Heavy building power (3-Phase 2,500 amp)

Truck trailer and vehicle parking with circulation space.

Visibility from Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way, and from most airplanes on approach to Kahului Airport.

According to CBRE, there is a lack of newer high-quality spaces like this one, and a very tight vacancy rate of approximately 1%.

“The island relies significantly on goods arriving daily by airplane or ship, which is why approximately 80% of the industrial square footage on Maui is comprised of logistics,” according to CBRE brokers. “It is our hope that this facility will ultimately contribute by way of our future tenants to the expedient rebuilding of Lahaina Town and Kula.”

With construction financing provided by First Hawaiian Bank along with general contracting partner Swinerton, the $53 million project is now underway and will be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

Maui Airport Industrial Center site plan rendering. (1.16.24) PC: R.D. Olson Development.