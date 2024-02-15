Breaking: Maui Jim Maui Invitational to return to Maui in 2024 following wildfires

Maui Jim Maui Invitational. File photo by Rodney S. Yap.

The Maui Jim Maui Invitational announced that the 2024 tournament will return to the island of Maui after the wildfires on Maui caused a move of the tournament to Honolulu in 2023. The 41st annual tournament will return to the historic Lahaina Civic Center Nov. 25-27, 2024, and include five of the current top-20 teams in college basketball.

The 2024 field includes five teams ranked in the top 20 of the AP Top 25, including UConn (1), North Carolina (7), Iowa State (10), Auburn (13), and Dayton (16). Colorado, Memphis and Michigan State round out the field.

“As a long-standing community partner, we are looking forward to welcoming the Maui Jim Maui Invitational back to Lahaina,” said Maui Mayor Richard Bissen in a news release announcement. “We appreciate their unwavering support and sensitivity in navigating this difficult time and appreciate their commitment to bringing this much anticipated event back to Maui’s community.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We are tremendously excited to bring the tournament back to where it belongs,” said Tournament Chairman Dave Odom. “It will be great to showcase the beauty of Maui while watching some of the best college basketball in the country.”

In addition to the return to Maui, travel packages to attend the 2024 tournament can be found online. Tournament travel packages will be available for fans who want to see all 12 games or who want to buy a package for one particular school. Single game and kamaʻāina tickets will be available at a later date.

Tournament officials say the Maui Jim Maui Invitational looks to ease the convenience of travel with packages that include tickets to games at the Lahaina Civic Center as well as lodging with the Tournament’s host hotels on Kāʻanapali Beach.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We were grateful for the opportunity to host the tournament in Honolulu last year and are proud to have raised nearly $2 million for the relief and recovery efforts on Maui. We look forward to bringing the best in college basketball back to the Tournament’s home in 2024,” said Tom Valdiserri, Executive Vice President of KemperSports LIVE.