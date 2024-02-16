Community town hall for South Maui, Feb. 29

Council Member Thomas Cook announced today that he will be hosting a South Maui community town hall at 6 p.m. on Feb. 29 at the Maui Economic Development Board’s Malcolm Center.

Cook said the meeting is a collaboration with county departments and other agencies to provide South Maui residents with updates on several policy objectives.

Topics include the North-South Collector Road, permitting processes, county parks and community safety, flood mitigation efforts, fire mitigation work and the expansion of R-1 recycled water use.

Presiding Officer Pro Tempore Tasha Kama, who chairs the Maui County Council’s Housing and Land Use Committee, will also be in attendance.

“Our goal for this town hall is to understand the needs and concerns of South Maui residents and discuss how we’ve been moving the needle on issues impacting South Maui,” said Cook, who holds the seat for the South Maui residency area. “We look forward to providing updates to constituents while listening to their concerns.”

Cook said residents are also encouraged to share their needs and concerns at the meeting to assist in preparing South Maui budget priorities for the upcoming fiscal year 2025 budget.

The Malcolm Center is located at 1305 N. Holopono St. in Kīhei.

RSVP at bit.ly/southmauitownhall. All residents are welcome to attend the meeting with or without a reservation.