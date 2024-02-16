Maui Huliau Foundation and Hisako Film Lab collaborate on spring break filmmaking program for Maui youth



















Maui Huliau Foundation is partnering with Hisako Film Lab to offer a five day condensed filmmaking program this spring break for youth in grades 7-12 from all schools. Students will work together over the five days to create a short environmental parody of a TV commercial. The program staff will provide equipment, as well as assistance in planning, filming, and editing. No prior experience is needed, but students must be able to attend all five days to participate.

For the past 14 years, Maui Huliau Foundation has run the Huliau Environmental Filmmaking Club for youth ages 12-18 throughout Maui County. During this time, students have created hundreds of films ranging from documentaries to music videos, which have been selected over 180 times in film festivals around the world.



















Hisako Film Lab is a filmmaking education organization providing hands-on instruction and resources to Maui’s youth. It was founded by Maui-born-and-raised filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, known for directing Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and who recently received the Award Of Excellence at the Maui High School Hall Of Honor Awards.

Local operations for the film lab on Maui are directed by Brad Kester, a filmmaker and CTE credentialed teacher who has mentored aspiring filmmakers for over 10 years.

“It’s a perfect chance for students of all skill levels to dive-in and get creative with professional film gear and an awesome team of instructors,” said Kester. “Students will design and carry out their own films from start to finish, while also getting outdoors, making new friends, and learning to use filmmaking as a tool to highlight important environmental topics. I can’t think of a more satisfying way to spend spring break.”

Program dates are March 18-22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hawaiian Canoe Club and various outdoor filming locations. The $75 program fee includes snacks, equipment and transportation, making this one of Maui’s most affordable spring break programs. Need-based scholarships are also available. For more schedule details and to apply, visit their website: https://mauihuliaufoundation.org/hefc Films will be shown at Maui Huliau Foundation’s student film festival in May and entered in film festivals.

Maui Huliau Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to promoting environmental literacy and leadership among Maui’s youth. Their website includes information on all their youth programs, teacher resources and PDE3 courses, a college scholarship for high school seniors, and more.