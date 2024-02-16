Tails Up Maui in Wailuku reopens with a renewed mission of community support



























Tails Up Maui, a restaurant in Paukūkalo, reopened on Jan. 26 after a transformative period of community service.

The restaurant, which temporarily closed due to labor shortages one month before the Lahaina fires, found a new purpose by converting its restaurant into a food hub for the houseless community and those displaced by the fires in the months that followed.

Tails Up Maui produced more than 450 meals a day, seven days a week, for the houseless community during it’s closed period.

Tails Up Maui also championed the local fishing community by actively purchasing and donating fresh-caught fish—a commitment that owners say “not only sustains local livelihoods but also fosters a harmonious cycle of support within the island community.”

The establishment also provided support to the Lahaina community during Thanksgiving, Christmas, and meeting direct-to-ʻohana feeding needs.

“The reopening marks a return to Tails Up Maui’s roots of fresh and local, culinary excellence,

with a renewed commitment to serving the community. Guests can expect the same dedication

to exceptional dining experiences that Tails Up Maui was known for, now coupled with an

enriched spirit of community engagement,” according to the reopening announcement.

“We are thrilled to reopen our doors and welcome our community back to Tails Up Maui,” said

Chef Brian Etheredge. “The past months have been a testament to the strength and aloha of

our community. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve not just through our culinary

creations but as a source of support during challenging times. As we resume operations, we

look forward to continuing our journey with the community and providing exceptional dining

experiences for everyone.”

Tails Up Maui invites the community to join them every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.