Maui Council accepting applications for boards and commissions until end of month

Maui Police Commission special meeting (Sept. 7, 2022) PC: image grab from BlueJeans virtual meeting

The Government Relations, Ethics and Transparency Committee is accepting applications for boards and commissions within the County of Maui.

Council Mʻiember Nohelani Uʻu-Hodgins made the announcement, saying some of the boards and commissions, such as the Maui Planning Commission, require residency within specific areas, while others require some technical expertise, including the Urban Design Review Board.

Applications and information on boards and commissions are available on the committee’s website: https://www.mauicounty.us/great/.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Our goal is to work with community members and cultivate a diverse set of skills and experiences to best serve Maui County,” said Uʻu-Hodgins, chairs the committee. “Civic engagement is a critical need when it comes to troubleshooting community issues, and volunteering for a board or commission is a great way to participate.”

Completed applications must be submitted by noon on Feb. 29, with delivery options listed on the application form, Uʻu-Hodgins said. She said applicants will be asked to indicate, in order of priority, the boards or commissions they are interested in serving on.

In a committee meeting Friday afternoon, the council encouraged potential applicants to go online to view past board and commission meetings, review requirements for various seats and gather information on expected time commitments. Visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/167/Boards-Commissions to view past board and commission meetings.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, email [email protected] or call Uu-Hodgins’ office at 808-270-5507.

Boards and commissions with upcoming vacancies are listed below.