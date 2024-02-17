Reggae group Iration performs at the MACC with L.A.B., Kabaka Pyramid on March 1

Iration in 2023. Photo courtesy: Maui Arts & Cultural Center

Iration, a reggae-rock group formed in Isla Vista, Calif., will perform at the Alexander & Baldwin Ampitheater at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on March 1 at 6 p.m.

The show also features reggae and blues band L.A.B., the winners of Best Song at the 2023 Rolling Stone Awards, and reggae-rap soloist Kabaka Pyramid.

Gates open at 5 p.m. The show kicks off at 6 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tickets must be bought online, starting at $45 for general admission and $79.50 for VIP access to front of stage and Yokouchi Pavilion bars and restaurants. Must be printed out or downloaded to electronic device for scanning upon entry to the venue.

Iration, with a Hawaiʻi upbringing, has a deep-rooted island influence fused with elements of rock, pop and soul to create smooth, uplifting original sounds. The group is made up of members Micah Pueschel (guitar/lead vocals), Adam Taylor (bass), Joseph Dickens (drums), Cayson Peterson (keyboard/synth), Micah Brown (guitar/vocals), and Drake Peterson (trumpet/keys).

After almost two decades creating music together, Iration has racked up more than one billion streams, topped Billboard charts and established themselves as one of the most beloved reggae-rock bands to emerge from the Southern California scene. After riding the wave of their 2020 release “Coastin’,” their 8th studio album, “Daytrippin” released on Oct. 6, 2023.