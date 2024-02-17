Singer-songwriter Kimo Nevius presents one-man band ‘Promised Road’ at ProArts Playhouse, Feb. 22

Kimo Nevius & Promised Road are scheduled to perform at ProArts Playhouse in Kīhei on Thursday, Feb. 22. (PC: ProArts Playhouse)

Singer-songwriter Kimo Nevius, under the umbrella of his one-man band “Promised Road,” presents a performance culminating his year-long project live at ProArts Playhouse in Kīhei on Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

The concert follows an ambitious project by Nevius, in which he wrote, recorded and released 53 songs in 53 weeks this past year. The catalogue ranged from acoustic ballads to ‘80s synth-pop, from minimalist classical compositions to rock, pop, sea shanties and British white soul.

Combining live instruments, choreography, recorded tracks, talk story, one-of-a-kind visuals and a special guest or two, Promised Road will highlight the biggest hits and deepest cuts of this musical adventure, presented by Manaʻo Radio.

In addition to his music—which includes the book/album “Rolling Down to Old Maui”—Nevius is also the author of the prize-winning play “Murder in the Nth Degree,” which was presented at ProArts in May 2022, as well as works such as “‘Ainakea,” set in Lahaina in the 1950s, which had a sold-out reading at the Historic ʻĪao Theater last July.

Tickets to the show are available online at www.proartsmaui.org or by calling the ProArts box office at 808-463-6550.