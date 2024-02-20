Kula couple is honored for 71 years of marriage

Arthur and Betty Ventura of Kula, Maui were recently honored as Worldwide Marriage Encounter Longest Married Couple in Hawaiʻi for 2023, when they marked 71 years of marriage. They were presented with a congratulatory certificate and lei on Feb. 4 at the Holy Ghost Church in Kula with friends and family present, followed by a reception in the hall.

Arthur and Betty Ventura of Kula, Maui were recognized on Feb. 4 as the state’s longest married couple in an annual project sponsored by Worldwide Marriage Encounter.

The faith based award was presented to the Venturas before family and friends at their parish, Holy Ghost Church.

Arthur and Betty Ventura were married on May 10, 1952, at Holy Rosary Church in Pāʻia. Their niece, Donna Ventura, nominated the Venturas for Hawaiʻi’s Longest Married Couple in 2023.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Worldwide Marriage Encounter Longest Married Couple Project was first established in 2011 to focus attention on marriage, honor those who have been married the longest, and increase awareness of the WWME ministry and its mission to celebrate the sacrament of matrimony.

Nominations were accepted between June and September 2023, from friends and family within WWME. In the end, WWME received more than 100 nominations and honored them in each of the 39 participating states until the winners are named in the fall of 2024.

As part of the celebration, Diocese of Honolulu Bishop Larry Silva congratulated Arthur and Betty Ventura in a letter, saying: “I am certain that many other couples have been inspired by your faithful love. In this time when there are many unprecedented challenges to marriage and family life, you shine as an example of firm belief that what God has joined together, no one may separate.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We live our vows, it is important for the children to see God is our center,” Betty Ventura said. The Venturas are parents to two adult children, and have three grandchildren. “God is our strength. We pray the rosary together, and we pray for each other and ask forgiveness.”

The national winners of the WWME Longest Married Couple Project 2023 are Charles and Goldia Sasse from Fairbury, Illinois. They have been married 79 years.

Worldwide Marriage Encounter has been offering Experiences for married couples and priests more than 55 years. The programs are continually updated to keep abreast of changes in society.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The marriage encounter experience, traditionally held in a hotel, retreat house or parish, during the course of a weekend, has now expanded to adapt to current needs. Virtual online programs are facilitated by couples and priests through video conferences on either weekends or weekday evenings.

The next Marriage Encounter Experience in Hawaiʻi is scheduled for April 12-14 at the St. Anthony Retreat Center on Oʻahu. There is also a Spanish-speaking Experience set for the first weekend of May. For more information and to apply, visit hawaiiwwme.org.