Women’s event gets underway at Hurley Pro Sunset Beach

Pictured: Last year’s winner Molly Picklum (AUS) will surf in the day’s opening heat at the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach. Credit: © WSL / Brent Bielmann

The Hurley Pro Sunset Beach, Stop No. 2 of the 2024 World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT), is ON today and will see the world’s best surfers get their Sunset campaigns underway in clean four-to-six-foot waves.

The women’s Opening Round was set to start at 8:03 a.m. HST, followed by the Elimination Round. The Round of 16 will run utilizing the overlapping format with 40-minute heats to determine the Quarterfinalists.

The day’s opening heat features last year’s winner at Sunset, Molly Picklum(AUS), up against Gabriela Bryan (HAW) and Isabella Nichols (AUS).

The current World No.1 Caitlin Simmers (USA) will surf in the second heat against Luana Silva (BRA) and Sophie McCulloch (AUS). Reigning World Champion Caroline Marks (USA) will be in the next heat with Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) and event wildcard Zoe McDougall (HAW).

Tyler Wright (AUS) and Brisa Hennessy (CRC), two former winners at Sunset, will battle it out in Heat 5 alongside rookie Alyssa Spencer (USA), while Bettylou Sakura Johnson (HAW) will be up against Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) and India Robinson (AUS) in the final heat of the Opening Round.

Watch the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach LIVE at WorldSurfLeague.com.

Hurley Pro Sunset Beach Women’s Opening Round Matchups:

HEAT 1: Molly Picklum (AUS), Gabriela Bryan (HAW), Isabella Nichols (AUS)

HEAT 2: Caitlin Simmers (USA), Luana Silva (BRA), Sophie McCulloch (AUS)

HEAT 3: Caroline Marks (USA), Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS), Zoe McDougall (HAW)

HEAT 4: Tyler Wright (AUS), Brisa Hennessy (CRC), Alyssa Spencer (USA)

HEAT 5: Johanne Defay (FRA), Lakey Peterson (USA), Sawyer Lindblad (USA)

HEAT 6: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA), Bettylou Sakura Johnson (HAW), India Robinson (AUS)

Hurley Pro Sunset Beach Men’s Quarterfinal Matchups:

HEAT 1: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) vs. Seth Moniz (HAW)

HEAT 2: John John Florence (HAW) vs. Jordy Smith (RSA)

HEAT 3: Liam O’Brien (AUS) vs. Ryan Callinan (AUS)

HEAT 4: Italo Ferreira (BRA) vs. Jack Robinson (AUS)