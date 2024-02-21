Kaiser Permanente expands maternity services on Maui

Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi Center for Health Research is seeking pregnant women to participate in the GO MOMs study, which is funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Photo Courtesy: GO MOMs Study

Kaiser Permanente Hawaii – Maui’s largest OB-GYN department – announced the expansion of its maternity services across the Valley Isle.

Starting this spring, Kaiser will introduce new services designed to ensure comprehensive care and support for birth parents and newborns, along with the addition of three certified nurse-midwives, a nurse practitioner and an eighth OB-GYN physician to its team.

This initiative comes after the only private practice obstetrics group on Maui stopped providing obstetrical care last year, limiting options across the island to Mālama I ke Ola and Kaiser. Since then, a partnership was established to expand OB care for expectant mothers utilizing the facility.

Highlights of the expanded KP services include:

KP Connected: Already live, KP Connected offers a more flexible option for low-risk prenatal care, combining in-person and virtual visits. Expectant birth parents receive a kit that includes a blood pressure cuff and a fetal Doppler (handheld ultrasound tool) for at-home monitoring.

Maternal Newborn Clinic: Launching in May, this clinic is aimed at providing immediate care to birth parents and newborns after discharge from the hospital. Within 48 hours after birth, both baby and birth parent undergo a thorough assessment.

Launching in May, this clinic is aimed at providing immediate care to birth parents and newborns after discharge from the hospital. Within 48 hours after birth, both baby and birth parent undergo a thorough assessment. Centering Pregnancy: Beginning in June, Kaiser Permanente’s Wailuku Medical Office will host group support sessions that aim to foster a sense of community among pregnant members and their partners, allowing them to share experiences and support one another through their pregnancy journey.

“Obstetrical care is so vital to having a safe and healthy pregnancy,” said Kristin Redenbaugh, DO, Maui section chief of OB-GYN for Kaiser Permanente Hawaii. “I’m thrilled that we’re able to expand our services for pregnant patients and their keiki, so that they can continue to receive their care on the Valley Isle.”

Per Kaiser, prenatal care not only significantly lowers the risk of preterm births but also aids in identifying potential complications that might go unnoticed without regular monitoring.

Kaiser said OB-GYN services will be offered at the temporary Lahaina Clinic that is expected to open in late March 2024.