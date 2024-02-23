First Hawaiian Bank to open new branch at Lahaina Cannery Mall following August wildfires

Lahaina Cannery Mall, post fire. (9.26.23) PC: Wendy Osher

First Hawaiian Bank today announced that it will open a new branch at the Lahaina Cannery Mall to serve the community as the area focuses on its rebuilding efforts. The bank’s employees from the former Lahaina Branch on Papalaua Street that was lost in the fire will be staffing the new location. The bank is currently working on construction plans and anticipates opening in late 2024.

The new branch is expected to bring an incremental increase in economic activity, providing jobs while helping to reinvigorate the area by supporting local businesses and ultimately visitors as the west side of Maui recovers.

“It’s been six months since the devastating wildfire swept through Lahaina, but there is solace in knowing that the rebuilding of community and individual lives is underway,” said Bob Harrison, CEO, President, and Chairman of First Hawaiian Bank. “We are committed to supporting the financial health of the people and businesses in the Lahaina area and hope to be a catalyst for commerce with our new branch in the Lahaina Cannery Mall.”

Company representatives say First Hawaiian Bank has designed the branch with the customer in mind, offering unique features that prioritize ease of use and accessibility. The new branch will feature Wi-Fi, private consultation rooms, an ATM and an open lobby layout for enhanced customer service and engagement.

“Returning core services to the area is an important step toward rebuilding the Lahaina community,” said Gov. Josh Green, M.D. “It’s an essential stride toward reigniting vitality, commerce, and culture in this region. We extend our gratitude to First Hawaiian Bank for its crucial role and dedication to the affected residents.”

“For people to return to the area, they need homes, they need jobs, and they need support, including services like banking, mail, and grocery stores, things we would normally take for granted in our daily lives,” said Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen. “The development of the new FHB branch will provide jobs to Lahaina residents and a much-needed resource for the community.”

FHB will be submitting applications for permits to begin construction at the Lahaina Cannery location and hopes to expedite the development of the new location. The effort will support job growth and provide convenient access to banking services to customers in the area, according to company representatives.

The bank also announced today that it would be making a $250,000 donation to Hawaiʻi Community Lending in partnership with the Holomua Collective to help support Lahaina homeowners struggling with mortgage debt as a result of the wildfires. The donation will be submitted for a 3:1 matching grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines that could generate a contribution of up to $1 million, which will provide homeowners impacted by the fires with much needed support to stabilize their mortgage payments and navigate insurance reimbursements while they work towards rebuilding. The donation is in addition to the nearly $1 million the bank has already provided through its philanthropic efforts supporting the Maui community.

FHB recognizes that rebuilding Lahaina is a complex undertaking that needs to be thoughtfully done over time. The bank looks forward to being a part of that effort and is committed to rebuilding its Lahaina Town location as soon as conditions permit.

