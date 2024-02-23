Maui committee to receive presentation on post-wildfire economic overview from UHERO director

UHERO Executive Director Carl Bonham. PC: Zoom meeting (9.21.23)

The Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee will receive a presentation at its meeting Tuesday at 9 a.m. regarding the wildfire impacts and forecasts on Maui County’s economy from the University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization.

Committee Chair Yuki Lei K. Sugimura made the announcement saying the committee will hear from Carl Bonham, executive director and professor of economics at UHERO. No legislative action will be taken at the meeting.

“I would like to thank the University of Hawaiʻi and Professor Bonham for their efforts and willingness to share their research with the council,” said Sugimura, who holds the seat for the Upcountry Maui residency area. “Knowing the county’s economic standing will assist us in further identifying the legislation needed to prepare for Maui County’s future and adapt our county’s budget to address the impacts of the Aug. 8 wildfires, which we’ll be facing for many years to come.”

Read the entire UHERO report HERE.

Following Bonham’s presentation, the committee will hold another meeting at 10:30 a.m. to discuss the county’s wildfire recovery plan.

The meeting agendas are accessible at mauicounty.us/agendas. In-person, online and phone testimony is welcome at all meetings. Testimony instructions are on the meeting agendas.