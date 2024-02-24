Maui Arts & Entertainment

Pianist June Choi Oh to play at Keawala’i Congregational Church on March 2

February 24, 2024, 3:00 PM HST
June Choi Oh portrait. (PC: E&FA)

Ebb & Flow Arts present pianist June Choi Oh in concert at Keawalaʻi Congregational Church, located at 5300 Mākena Rd., on March 2 at 7 p.m.

The free concert features works by Samuel Barber, Alban Berg, Sarn Oliver, Robert Pollock, and Sergei Rachmaninoff. A pre-concert discussion will be held at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served during intermission.

June Choi Oh has performed around the world and appeared as soloists with the New Haven Symphony, Aspen Concert Orchestra and Filarmonica de Jalisco in Mexico among others. As a recitalist, she has performed in the Dag Hammarskjold Auditorium at the United Nations in New York City, Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concert Series in Chicago, Kieller Schloss in Germany, and Stadsgehoorzall in Holland.

June holds a Master of Music degree from the Juilliard School of Music. She is the chair of the Department of Music Dance and Performing Arts at Dominican University of California.

