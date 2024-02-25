Wailea Beach Resort’s Angela Vento to chair 2024 Maui County Charity Walk

Wailea Beach Resort General Manager Angela Vento will chair this year’s Maui County Charity Walk. Photo courtesy of the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association

Wailea Beach Resort General Manager Angela Vento will chair the 2024 Maui County Charity Walk set for May 4, the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association announced.

“It is heartwarming to serve Maui as the Charity Walk Chairperson for Maui County 2024,” Vento said. “I am eager to collaborate with our MHLA membership and the local community to support Maui County’s nonprofits. Their efforts are crucial for our island’s well-being.”

The Charity Walk is one of the largest single-day fundraisers in the state. It will be held simultaneously on Kaua’i, Oʻahu, Maui and Hawai’i Island on May 4, a Saturday. Maui’s walk will start at 7:30 a.m. at the War Memorial complex in Wailuku.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In 2023, Maui County raised more than $1.3 million to benefit hundreds of local nonprofit organizations. Over the last 14 years, Maui has raised more money than any other county in Hawaiʻi, the association said.

The association’s 2024 goal is to exceed last year and bring in $1.4 million for island charities. Since 1980, when MHLA began hosting the event, Maui residents have raised a cumulative total of $17.8 million.

Nonprofit grant applications, walker registration, as well as sponsorship opportunities are available on the association’s website. Additional information can be received by e-mailing [email protected].

Maui County Charity Walk flier. PC: Maui Hotel & Lodging Association