Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 27, 2024

February 26, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Heather Salanti

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
5-7
4-6
3-5 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
10-14
8-12
6-8
5-7 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 03:40 PM HST.




Low 0.1 feet 09:34 PM HST.




High 2.0 feet 03:50 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 10:10 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 04:14 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:49 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:29 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate, medium period NE (40-60 degrees) swell is peaking on schedule this afternoon with roughly 6-7 ft of swell (10+ seconds) noted at the PACIOOS buoy at Mokapu Point with slightly higher values noted at the Pauwela (Maui). It is still not out of the question that surf briefly touch the warning threshold for east facing shores this evening, but confidence in this outcome is low. The High Surf Advisory therefore remains in good shape with no adjustments needed. 


Surf along S facing shores remains small through the forecast period, but will get a modest bump during the latter half of this week. Small, medium period energy out of the NW quadrant will continue subsiding today eventually becoming flat by mid- week. However, a developing low in the NW Pacific will track toward the Aleutian islands this week with a corresponding moderate, medium- to- long period WNW (300) swell modeled to reach the islands Friday night and peak during the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




