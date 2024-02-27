Last call for applicants for Kupu ‘Āina Corps Wildfire Recovery Initiative

Kupu ‘Āina Corps. (PC: Kupu)

Kupu, a conservation and youth education nonprofit, is accepting applicants for its Kupu ʻĀina Corps (KAC) Wildfire Recovery Initiative dedicated to wildfire recovery and resilience work on Maui and Hawaiʻi Island through March 1, 2024. Applications are now open.

Participants of the one-year initiative will earn $20 per hour, paid time off, health insurance and eligibility for a retention bonus. Participants will also gain experience in Hawaiʻi’s environmental sector.

Activities may include restoring lands with fire-resistant native species, removing fire-prone invasive species or supporting farmers, ranchers or others impacted by firestorms.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This initiative is made possible through the support of the State of Hawaiʻi, in collaboration with a range of partners who will host KAC participants who will be at the forefront of restoring land and communities impacted by wildfires, including:

Removal of fire-prone invasive plants to reduce future fire risks

Assisting with cultural and historic preservation elements of wildfire recovery

Assisting ranchers, farmers, or other businesses impacted by the wildfires

Receiving fire response training experiences to increase wildfire response capacity

“In collaboration with Kupu, the State of Hawaiʻi wildfire recovery efforts are mobilizing through Hawaiʻi’s Green Job Youth Corps, a state program established in 2021 to empower young adults with opportunities in green jobs,” said Kupu’s Vice President of External Affairs, Kawika Riley. “This initiative, having successfully provided on-the-job experience to hundreds of young adults, is now gearing up to address the immediate and long-term challenges posed by wildfires in Maui and Hawaiʻi Island. This initiative will contribute to the safety and resilience of communities impacted by wildfires as well as play an important role in future preparedness and prevention.”

Cohorts will start on a rolling basis, beginning in April 2024. The deadline to apply as a participant is March 1, 2024.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Host sites may also apply. Deadline for host sites is March 22, 2024.