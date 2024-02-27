SHOPO and Maui County reach COVID-19 hazard pay agreement for compensation

State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers has reached an agreement with Maui County for COVID hazard pay. Screen grab from SHOPO website

The State of Hawai’i Organization of Police Officers and Maui County have reached a negotiated settlement agreement on hazard pay for Maui officers who remained on duty during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a SHOPO announcement.

Under the agreement, officers who worked a patrol through the pandemic will receive 20% hazard pay, based on the number of hours worked during the pandemic. All other officers will receive 15% hazard pay. Initially, Maui County denied the union’s request for hazard pay for officers.

In addition, all officers will receive 15% hazard pay for overtime hours worked during the pandemic, calculated at a straight time rate, not the time-and-a-half overtime rate. Time used by officers for vacation, sick days or any other leave is ineligible for hazard pay. The settlement agreement is fully executed.

“We believe the agreement honors the risks taken by Maui’s police officers who worked through the pandemic, putting their health and the health of their families at risk so they could serve our community,” said Nicholas Krau, SHOPO Maui County Chapter chair. “We appreciate Mayor Bissen and the Maui County Council’s leadership and support of Maui’s police officers, and we are thankful for the accessibility and professionalism of Managing Director Josiah Nishita throughout this long, but civil process.”

“SHOPO commends Maui County for being the first county to step forward and recognize the sacrifices and professionalism of Hawaiʻi’s police officers throughout the pandemic,” said Robert Cavaco, president of SHOPO. “We are hopeful the other three counties follow Maui’s lead and work with us in resolving the hazard pay issue for the rest of our officers.”

Following the settlement with Maui County, SHOPO has three active grievances at various stages of the process in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi, and Kauaʻi counties.