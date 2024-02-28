Maui Surf Forecast for February 29, 2024

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 3-5 East Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 04:52 PM HST. Low 0.6 feet 10:35 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 04:10 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Showers likely. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 10:49 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 05:39 PM HST. Sunrise 6:47 AM HST. Sunset 6:30 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed east facing shores will remain rough for the next several days but will decline slightly as a northeast swell diminishes tonight and winds ease slightly late Thursday. Surf along north facing shores will remain small into Friday. An upward trend in north shore surf is expected late Friday through the weekend due to a combination of expected north-northeast and west-northwest swells. Surf will peak near High Surf Advisory thresholds for exposed north and west facing shores late Sunday into Sunday night. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through Thursday morning, but a slight upward trend is expected Thursday afternoon as a small, long- period south-southwest swell arrives. This swell will peak late Friday into Saturday, then ease Sunday.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.