Grand Wailea announces opening of Kilolani Spa, inspired by the Hawaiian moon calendar

Kilolani Spa at the Grand Wailea. PC: Courtesy

Maui’s Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, today announced the opening of its Kilolani Spa, a new 50,000 square foot open air luxury spa.

“Kilolani Spa truly embodies our commitment to honoring Maui’s rich wellness culture, while embracing the modern innovations of the spa industry,” said JP Oliver, managing director at Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort in a news release announcement. “We look forward to offering our guests personalized treatments imbued with local influences, natural ingredients and the aloha spirit.”

The approximately $55 million Kilolani Spa encompasses 40 treatment rooms, including couples’ treatment suites, a meditation lounge, reflection lounge, halotherapy-infused infrared saunas, hammam and hydrothermal gardens.

The spa’s concept, which centers on the Hawaiian moon calendar, was developed by Grand Wailea’s in-house cultural and wellness team in collaboration with the spa consultancy TLEE Spas + Wellness and Rachael McCrory, Hilton’s Regional Director of Spa & Wellness.

“We are thrilled to introduce guests to Kilolani Spa, where they can feel truly immersed in the spirit of Maui,” said Tracy Lee, President + Founder of TLEE Spas. “It was important to create an experience that honors and connects guests to Hawaiʻi’s deep and diverse culture and wellness traditions.”

Inspired by the Kilolani, Hawaiian stargazers who used the moon to guide all aspects of daily life, the Kilolani Spa experience is aligned with the natural currents of the world. Following the Helu Pō (moon cycles), the spa’s programming continuously evolves in tandem with the 10-day moon period (anahulu) and features native botanicals, signature products hand-crafted on Maui, and holistic treatments.

Debuting a new type of “sound healing,” Kilolani Spa has developed a unique blend of harmonic sound therapy with oli, Hawaiian chants for wisdom, wellbeing, and preservation. Spearheaded by Kalei Uwekoolani, Grand Wailea’s Cultural Programming Manager, this experience is designed to clear negative energy and improve overall wellbeing.

Tihany Design, a design atelier with a focus in luxury hospitality, utilized the concept of kilolani to design open-air spaces and embrace Hawaii’s natural beauty. The spa’s various lounges and treatment spaces, as well as its full-service salon and studio, provide a range of social and private settings for individuals, couples and groups.

The open-air Hydrothermal Gardens feature cleansing showers, a sauna, a steam room, a vitality pool, waterfall showers, and a garden. Connecting these spaces is the coed Hydrothermal circuit designed to welcome groups to experience wellness together. At the heart of Kilolani Spa is the only Hammam in Hawaiʻi – a multicultural sanctuary designed for communal rituals and private treatments. Outdoors, the Saltwater Pool is a soothing flotation experience, flanked by Halotherapy-infused infrared saunas.

The Meditation Lounge invites guests to partake in guided meditation using innovative harmonic therapy, while the Reflection Lounge offers diverse seating options for individuals and groups, along with inspiring ocean views.

Kilolani Spa also provides guests a variety of approaches to fitness and wellness ranging from Hawaiʻi’s first-ever biostation to leading edge fitness equipment and mind/body and movement classes.

The Movement Studio hosts a lineup of daily classes including beach yoga and group cycling classes, and the fitness center offers brands that include Peloton and Technogym. The biostation features anti-aging and wellness services with the goal of redefining preventative healthcare.

To complete each guest’s holistic journey, Kilolani Spa offers a dedicated retail space filled with locally-made items including Kilolani’s signature Lokelani Essential oils and a wellness café which includes curated offerings from Erewhon crafted in partnership with the property.

More information on the Kilolani Spa is available online. Kilolani Spa is open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.