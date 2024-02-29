Maui News

Maui police promotes Taiwerpiy to rank of Lieutenant

February 29, 2024, 1:00 PM HST
* Updated February 29, 1:21 PM
Lieutenant Pius Taiwerpiy

The Maui Police Department announced the promotion of Pius Taiwerpiy to the rank of Lieutenant, scheduled to take effect on March 1, 2024.

Lt. Taiwerpiy joined the department in 2002, where he began his career as a Police Officer I in the Wailuku Patrol District. During his 15 years of service, he served as a member of the Specialized Emergency Enforcement Detail, Highway Incident Traffic Team, and as a Field Training Officer.

In 2017, he was promoted to Sergeant and served in the Lānaʻi Patrol District for one year before serving briefly in the Lahaina Patrol District.  In 2018, he returned to the Wailuku Patrol District for a year before returning to Lahaina.  Lt. Taiwerpiy’s most recent assignment was in the Lahaina Patrol District, where he served as a patrol sergeant.

He and his wife Kehau have two children: Kahiau and Anuheaikamalaʻea.

