Temporary Housing Resource Fair for Lahaina wildfire survivors, March 2 at the Sheraton Maui

Opukea at Lahaina apartments on Limahana Circle in Lahaina, Maui. (8.28.23) PC: Wendy Osher.

The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) hosts a “Temporary Housing Resource Fair” event for individuals who have been displaced by the August 2023 Maui wildfires.

Local residents and organizations are invited to participate in an event at the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 2. This event aims to match individuals in need of temporary or permanent housing with state, federal and local organizations assisting individuals and families in need of housing support.

“We understand the devastating impact that the Maui wildfires have had on our community, and we want to do everything we can to help those in need,” said HI-EMA Administrator James Barros in a news release announcement. “This event is a unique opportunity for individuals who have lost their homes to find temporary or permanent housing and rebuild their lives with the support of our community.”

Residents or individuals in need of housing are encouraged to attend the event. Representatives from local organizations will also be on hand to facilitate matches, provide resources and offer support to those in need.

For more information about the “Temporary Housing Resource Fair” and how you can get involved, contact 808-733-4300 or email [email protected].

Participating Organizations include:

American Red Cross

Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement

Department of Human Services

FEMA

Global Empowerment Mission

Legal Aid Society of Hawaiʻi

Life Wireless

Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc.

Small Business Administration

State of Hawaiʻi

Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency