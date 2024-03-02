Camp Discovery opens registration for spring break keiki campers

Camp Discovery partcipants will get to experience a diverse range of hands‐on activities ranging from care for animals and native plants to obstacle courses and taiko drumming. (PC: Imua Family Services) Beneath the canopies of towering monkeypod trees, new friendships blossom and take shape at Camp Discovery. (PC: Imua Family Services) Imua Discovery Garden’s resident speedster, ‘Spike the Tortoise,’ enjoys visitors of all ages. (PC: Imua Family Services)

Families seeking outdoor adventures and exploration for their children during spring break need look no further than Camp Discovery.

The nature-based camp, hosted at the Will Smith Imua Discovery Garden in Wailuku, will bring keiki from kindergarten through third grade together to engage with the environment and forge new friendships, March 18-22, 2024.

At Camp Discovery, keiki campers will immerse themselves in the wonders of nature, outdoor play and Maui’s rich local culture and environment. The camp is dedicated to ensuring that kids have a blast while staying active and discovering the joys of the great outdoors.

Imua Family Services will host the upcoming camp in partnership with Camp Noah, a nationally acclaimed program where children in communities impacted by disaster can experience the power of hope and healing through a proven resiliency curriculum that includes creative activities and play. Imua Family Services also welcomed Andrea Marino, LMHC, as this year’s Camp Facilitator. With a master’s degree in mental health counseling/expressive arts therapy, Marino’s studies and interests have led her to embrace incorporating music, movement, dance, drama, visual art and other influences into her work.

As with all visitors to Imua Discovery Garden, campers will be treated to expansive lawns running beneath the canopies of 120-year-old monkeypod trees, animal visitations with resident rabbits, alpacas, and tortoise, in addition to special activities and guests who will encourage them to embrace their natural curiosity and imagination.

“Camp Discovery is planted firmly in the belief that children learn their best through play and through meaningful connections with each other and the world around them,” stated Imua Family Services. “The camp emphasizes the importance of allowing children time to explore, discover, and unleash their creativity.”

The one-week nature-based outdoor camp for children in kindergarten through third grade will take place at Imua Discovery Garden on March 18-22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Snacks and lunch will be provided. In partnership with Camp Noah, scholarship opportunities will be provided for any child who has been negatively impacted by Maui’s wildfires.

To register a child, and for further information, visit https://discoverimua.com/camp-discovery.