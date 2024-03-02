Girl Scouts send cards, friendship bracelets in support of Maui members following fire

In the months following the devastating fires on Maui, Girl Scouts across the globe showed their support for island members through fundraising campaigns, cards and friendship bracelets. The donations, handwritten letters and pieces of art were distributed among affected troops on Maui.



















Once the news spread, 178 Girl Scouts from SU608 Los Altos, SU390 Diamond Crest, SU630 Cupertino and SU610 Los Gatos in Northern California immediately started collecting donations and other items to bring comfort and solace to their sisters on Maui.

Many of the California Girl Scouts have their own experiences with wildfires in the community, understanding firsthand their devastating and long-lasting effects.

In raising funds and preparing other materials for the Maui troops, the girls learned valuable lessons in caring for others and the importance of helping communities in need—even if they are far away.

