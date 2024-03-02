Rosy Simas Danse returns to Maui to present new dance performance, March 21































The Maui Arts & Cultural Center (MACC) will present a return to Maui for Rosy Simas Danse and an all-new dance performance entitled “she who lives on the road to war” at the MACC’s Castle Theater at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 21.

In 2019, Rosy Simas Danse performed Weave at the MACC. On this return engagement to Maui, the company will perform “she who lives on the road to war,” an evening length dance performance created by choreographer Rosy Simas (enrolled member of the Seneca Nation) with her longtime collaborator, composer François Richomme.

For this performance, several Maui-based performers will be part of the onstage company having been selected in auditions earlier this year followed by workshops and rehearsals in the weeks leading up to the March 21 performance.

The “she who lives on the road to war” performance was created in response to global loss and the collective need to come together in peace and reconciliation.

The project takes its title from the name of a Haudenosaunee historical figure, Jigonhsasee, whose wisdom and vision helped Hiawatha and the Peacemaker bring six Native American Nations together as the Haudenosaunee Confederacy – each nation with its own identity. Haudenosaunee means “people who build a house.” In the work, Simas considers rest, refuge, grieving, condoling and cultivating a deep attention as a way of being together.

Rosy Simas Danse (RSD) was founded by Native choreographer and transdisciplinary artist Rosy Simas in 2012 with a primary commitment to create and present innovative, transdisciplinary Native contemporary art that connects artists and audiences. With strong ties to Native communities and local and national dance communities, RSD uniquely bridges disciplines and cultures.

On stages, outdoors, and in museums, RSD creates resonant work in collaboration with artists and community members. These efforts make visible the work of Native artists nationally and internationally, shifting the global view of how Native people are seen, demonstrating that Native artists are contemporary, groundbreaking artists bringing critical Indigenous worldviews to all arts fields.

In its continuing support for the community, the MACC will be a collecting non-perishable donations the night of the show for the Maui Food Bank for those impacted by the wildfires. Donation bins will be located near the MACC’s main entry gates.

Tickets are $20, $35, $45 plus applicable fees and on sale online only. MACC members receive a 10% discount, children 3-12 years old can purchase tickets for half price, and student rush tickets for UHMC students with ID are available on the day of show at the MACC Box Office. The MACC Box Office is not currently open for window sales but is available for ticket inquiries only by email ([email protected]).