Emmy-winning comedian Wanda Sykes to entertain at Castle Theater on April 5

Wanda Sykes. (PC: Maui Arts & Cultural Center)

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s (MACC’s) Castle Theater will welcome Wanda Sykes for a night of entertainment on her “Please and Thank You Tour” on Friday, April 5, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Sykes is an Emmy winning, fourteen-time nominated stand-up comic, writer, actress and producer. She can currently be seen in season four of the Netflix comedy, “The Upshaws,” for which she has been a co-star, producer and co-creator.

In 2020, she was nominated for an Emmy for her role as ‘Moms Mabley’ in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and for her voice work as ‘Gladys Murphy’ in “Crank Yankers,” a role she originated in 2004. Sykes’ guest-starring role on ABC’s “Black-ish” also brought her two back-to-back Emmy nominations for “Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series” in 2017 and 2018.

Her fifth standup special, “Wanda Sykes: Not Normal,” streaming on Netflix, was nominated for two 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards. The special also received a Broadcast Critic Award nomination. Sykes is also nominated for two 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards for her latest Netflix Special “Wanda Sykes; I’m an Entertainer.” These are the nominations for “Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special” and “Outstanding Writing for a Variety, Music or Comedy Special.”

The “Please & Thank You” tour is Sykes’ first major comedy tour in six years. The show may contain mature subject matter.

Tickets are now being sold online for $49.50, $65, $85 (plus applicable fees).